Cannot sit mum be it Nawaz or opponents, I speak truth: Nisar

F.P. Report

TAXILA: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has said on Saturday that he cannot sit pretending to be a mute and that he speaks the truth whether he is conversing with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Nawaz Sharif or his political opponents.

Nisar Ali Khan addressed a rally in Taxila and criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by saying that those who raised slogans in support of former dictator Pervez Musharraf and Pakistan People’s Party leader late Benazir Bhutto, are now supporting PTI.

Nisar said that he does not believe in the slogans raised by PPP.

Former federal minister said that he would not abandon his voters whether he wins the election or not. Nisar claimed to have served the people while his political opponents were busy delivering speeches.

The ex-minister said that those who are habitual of changing political fronts are used to raising slogans of PPP, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q), PTI and other parties.

