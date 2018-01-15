ECP to register new voters

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Before the next general elections more than 100 million male and female voters will be enlisted in the voters lists.

Election Commission of Pakistan in the preparations for the next general elections has started to review the voter lists and enlistment of new voters. During the campaign in the electoral lists a total of more than73,00000 male and female voters will be enlisted and more than 9,00000 vote will be deleted as dead.

According to the spokesman Haroon Shinwari of the Election Commission the campaign for the review of electoral lists has started in the four provinces of the country, federal capital and FATA. The campaign will continue for 24 days in four provinces and FATA.

The spokesman said during the first phase of review of voters after verification process 7360279 persons will be enlisted as voters. And 923947 voters will be deleted as dead whose record is in Union Councils and NADRA.

The spokesman added that in the second phase all the electoral lists will be displayed in all the district display centres so that the voters can review the lists and they can give applications for entry, transfer and correction.

The spokesman said after review the electoral lists the total voters will be more than104000000 who will exercise their right of franchise.

Following the start of the review process of electoral lists, Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Mohammad Raza has appealed the nation to cooperate with the staffers of Election Commission so that the mistake free electoral lists can be prepared. He said those persons who are legible and their names are not in the lists should immediately enter their names in the lists.

Chief Election Commissioner said that the women voters who have not obtained CNIC should immediately get their CNIC and add their names in the electoral lists.

