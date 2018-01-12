Guard tortured, arrested for harassing miner Girl in Karachi

Naimat Khan

KARACHI: Angered citizen on Friday tortured and handed over to police a security guard of school after 5-year old complained of harassing at his hand.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rao Anwer, the minor had complained to her parents regarding the school guard harassing her. Parents reached the school and tortured the guard.

In revenge, the guard allegedly tried to abduct the girl after the school was off, that is when the locals caught him and called the police. Afterwards, the residents also vandalized the school property for giving inappropriate security arrangements.

Getting information about the mishap, heavy contingent of Rangers arrived at the scene and arrested the guard. An investigation into the matter has been launched.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari taking notice of the incident directed CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah to investigate the matter and bring the culprits before the justice.

DIG East Sultan Khawaja confirmed that the suspect was arrested and was being interrogated regarding the alleged incident.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the issue and directed DIG East to submit a detailed inquiry report on the incident.

The incident comes at a time of heated debate on child sexual abuse incidents taking place countrywide, after seven-year-old Zainab was found raped and murdered in Kasur earlier this week.

The latest incident in Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi area, where the minor girl reported the suspect’s inappropriate behaviour to her parents, is a step in the right direction and underscores the importance of media and civil society in making possible an all-encompassing child sexual abuse awareness campaign.

According to details the violent crowd locked the staff of the school in the staff-room and chanted slogans against the school administration. In order to bring the situation under control and prevent any mishap, a heavy contingent of police and, later, the Rangers was called in.

