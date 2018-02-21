Hand grenade attack on police post in Peshawar

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Some unidentified gunmen attacked a police check post with hand grenades in Peshawar on Wednesday however; no loss of human life was reported.

Police personnel opened fire in retaliation after the attack but the gunmen managed to escape from the scene after committing the crime.

Security forces started search operation in the area to arrest the culprits.

Earlier in Lahore, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had foiled a terror bid and arrested three terrorists of banned organization during an operation.

