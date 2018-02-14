India win first ever ODI series in South Africa

Monitoring Desk

PORT ELIZABETH: India beat South Africa by 73 runs in the fifth ODI at Port Elizabeth and clinched the first ever series after over 25 years of touring South Africa.

India set the target of 274 for the opponent team with the help of Rohit Sharma brilliant innings of 115 runs in the fifth ODI of six match series.

South Africa were struggling in their innings and they were bowled for 201 in 43rd over and India secured the first series win in South Africa.

Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian captain to win series in South Africa.

Advertisements