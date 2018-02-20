Kevin Pietersen announces retirement after PSL-3

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Former England batsman and player of Quetta Gladiator, Kevin Pietersen has announced the Pakistan Super League Season will be the final and he will be seen for the last on the cricket ground as he is going to retire after the PSL.

Kevin Pietersen, who is also known KP shared a photo with his son on instragram and said an emotional goodbye to cricket.

During Big Bash, Pietersen had announced it was his last stint in Australia’s popular T20 league and adding that his career is approaching towards end.

Pietersen played 104 Tests for England, scoring 8181 runs with an average of 47.28. He also played 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is for his country.

After getting sidelined by the England board, KP became a household name in the domestic T20 circuit, as he blasted boundaries all over the world in the shortest format of the game.

