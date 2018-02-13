Mashal’s brother challenges ATC verdict of acquitting 26 accused

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Aimal Khan, the brother of Mashal Khan, has challenged the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) decision of acquitting 26 accused and requesting the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to arrest them again.

Aimal Khan on Tuesday has filed an appeal in PHC against the decision of ATC in Haripur on February 7, which awarded death sentence to one, life-imprisonment to five, four-year imprisonment to 25 and acquitted 26 others accused in the case.

The brother of Mashal Khan has showed reservations over the ACT’s decision and adding that those who have been acquitted can be seen in the video of the incident, when Mashal was being tortured to death.

He requested the court to arrest the 26 accused and start case against them again.

Mashal Khan a student of Journalism department of Abdul Wali Khan University was brutally lynched and shot dead on the campus over allegations of blasphemy in April, after which a 13-member Joint Investigation Team was formed to probe the case.

