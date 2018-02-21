Sharif brothers trying pressurize judiciary again: Bilawal

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League wants to dictate judiciary again.

This he said while issuing a statement, he said Sharif family is still living in past and they didn’t realize that people of Pakistan are aware now and they will not tolerate any attack and blackmailing the judiciary.

Sharif brothers had been dictating the decisions of courts against the former premier Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari, he blamed.

PPP chief added that during the hearing of Panama case, the Sharif brothers were continuously giving false information and terming the case as a conspiracy against the Pakistan but actually they were trying to save their skin as they have done masters in lying and hypocrisy.

