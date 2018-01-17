Two policemen among three injured in hand grenade attack in Chaman

F.P. Report

QUETTA: As many as three people including two policemen were injured in a hand grenade attack on Wednesday in Chaman city of Balochistan.

According to police, the unknown attackers throw a hand grenade at the vehicle parked near Edhi check post in which three people including two policemen were injured in it.

Apparently the attackers wanted to target the police officials in the attack. Security officials and rescue officials reached the spot after the incident and shifted the injured to hospital.

Earlier,on Jan 9, a strong explosion rocked the Balochistan capital, killing at least seven people including five police personnel and injuring dozens others.

The blast took place near a police truck parked close to GPO Chowk on Quetta’s Zarghoon Road, located in the city’s high-security Red Zone, around 300 metres from the provincial assembly building. The road also leads to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

