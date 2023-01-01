1 child killed, 2 injured in mine explosion in Ghor

GHOR (Khaama Press): An official said that one child was killed and two others injured after a mine exploded in the Western Ghor Province of Afghanistan.

A child was killed, and two others were injured after the explosion of a toy-like device in the Ponba Ghalmen area of Firoz Koah City, the capital of Ghor province.

According to Abdul Wahid Hamas, provincial administration spokesperson, the child was killed on the spot after the mine explosion and injured two others.

Meanwhile, the injured children were taken to the nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Three children were killed earlier, and two others were injured in a similar explosion in Wardak Province of Afghanistan.

Unexploded bombs from previous conflicts have been found throughout the country in recent years, killing and injuring men, women, and including children.

Due to the country’s four decades of conflict, it is contaminated with mines and unexploded bombs, which claim the lives of hundreds of people each month, including children.

International organizations like Australia, Denmark, Germany, Japan, Sweden, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) have all made donations to support demining in the country since last November.