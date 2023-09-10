100-index of PSX gains 49 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday gained 49.67 points, a positive change of 0.11 percent, closing at 45,803.19 points against 45,753.52 points the previous trading day.

A total of 103,494,874 shares valuing Rs3.296 billion were traded during the day as compared to 222,531,077 shares valuing Rs11.056 billion on the last trading day. As many as 308 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 133 of them recorded gains and 145 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 30 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Pak Refinery with 7,869,080 shares at Rs14.78 per share; SEARLR2 with 7,346,312 shares at Rs1.02 per share and Agritech Limited with 6,297,000 shares at Rs8.25 per share.

Khyber Tobacco witnessed a maximum increase of Rs24.98 per share price, closing at Rs375.32, whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum XD with Rs18.60 rise in its per share price to Rs1,550.40.

Mehmood Textile witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs43.53 per share closing at Rs536.97, followed by Nestle Pakistan with Rs22.50 decline to close at Rs7,000.00. (APP)