Rupee gains 90 paisa against US Dollar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Rupee on Monday witnessed the 10th consecutive recovery session as it gained 90 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs295.94 against the previous day’s closing of Rs296.84.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs296.1 and Rs299 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 76 paisa to close at Rs315.62 against the last day’s closing of Rs316.38, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs2, whereas a decrease of Rs2.52 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs366.41 as compared to the last closing of Rs368.93.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 25 paisa each to close at Rs80.57 and Rs78.89 respectively.