100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 27 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday shed 27.47 points, showing a slight negative change of 0.06 per cent, closing at 46,393.68 points against 46,421.15 points the previous day.

A total of 195,674,788 shares valuing Rs.5.530 billion were traded during the day as compared to 172,894,248 shares valuing Rs.6.269 billion the previous day.

As many as 326 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 168 of them recorded gains and 134 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were PIAC(A) with 29,654,500 shares at Rs.5.38 per share, Pak Elektron with 20,636,559 shares at Rs.10.48 per share, and WorldCall Telecom with 8,986,644 shares at Rs.1.13 per share.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.25.00 per share price, closing at Rs.750.00, whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Textile with a Rs.24.23 rise in its per share price to Rs.518.00.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.177.33 per share closing at Rs7,866.67, followed by JDW Sugar with a Rs 20.00 decline to close at Rs.330.00. (APP)