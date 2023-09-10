Rupee gains 90 paisa against US Dollar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Rupee on Monday witnessed the 15th consecutive recovery session as it gained 90 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs290.86 against the previous day’s closing of Rs291.76.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 291.1 and Rs 294 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.05 to close at Rs309.56 against the last day’s closing of Rs 310.61, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa to close at Rs1.95, whereas a decrease of Rs1.77 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 356.15 as compared to the last closing of Rs 357.92.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 25 each paisa to close at Rs79.18 and Rs77.53 respectively.