12 Afghans among those killed by blasts in Iran

KABUL (TOLOnews): At least 12 Afghan nationals were among those killed by the blasts that happened at a ceremony in the city of Kerman, Iran on Wednesday to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani, Iranian media reported.

Maisam Mehdipour, the deputy of media affairs of the special representative of Iran’s presidency for Afghan affairs, was quoted by Tasnim news agency as saying that “the people of Afghanistan stand at the front of fighting against Daesh in Iraq and Syria as well as in Afghanistan today.” According to the media, the 12 Afghan nationals are

identified as:

Riza Noori, Mohammad Qassim Ahmadi, Marriam Tajik, Mohammad Matin Ahmadi, Mohammad Tajik, Naznin Fatima Azizi, Zahra Faizy, Nazifa Ghafori, Nematullah Achakzai, Latifa Achakzai, Masouma Achakzai and Razgul Alizai. Islamic Emirate’s spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid called on the Afghan refugees abroad to not attend political ceremonies and events.

Mujahid said that the issue has been shared with the Foreign Ministry.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is trying to identify them and wants to finalize the issue. Unfortunately, this attack inflicted heavy casualties,” he said. “12 of the martyrs are from Afghanistan,” said Mohammad Khan Talibi, an Afghan refugee rights activist. This comes as some Afghan refugees in Iran said that many Afghans come to Iran for work and education.

Daesh claimed responsibility for two explosions in Iran that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a memorial for top commander Qassem Soleimani.