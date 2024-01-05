Iran announces plans for Afghanistan, Pakistan borders

KABUL (TOLOnews): Iran’s Interior Minister, Ahmad Wahidi, has announced the implementation of a plan to block some of the country’s borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan. Ahmadi in an interview with Iranian news outlet (Isna) said that those border parts which faced vacuums and are misused will be prioritized in being blocked.

Iran’s interior minister added that some parts of the border between Afghanistan and Iran are misused and this issue is dangerous for Iran.

Isna quoted Ahmadi as saying: “The plan to block the border is a complete plan that has different dimensions and is not just a wall, and various things are done to block the border, and it is carried out by the General Staff of the Armed Forces and by various military and police forces at the border.” At the same time, the Islamic Emirate said that there is no danger from Afghanistan to the neighboring countries, including Iran, and the neighboring countries should also pay attention to the security of their borders.

The spokesman of the Islamic Emirate said: “The smuggling route and the route that is misused, it is the right of a country to block them and we are also aware of the security. There is no problem from our side and they should also pay attention.”

Meanwhile, some international relations experts said that recent security problems in neighboring countries aroused their concerns about border security.

“The blocking of the border between Afghanistan and Iran by Iranian authorities after the Kerman explosion is an indirect accusation that terrorists are coming from Afghanistan and ruining Iran’s security,” said Aziz Maarej, an international relations expert. Earlier, the spokesman of the Ministry of Borders and Tribal Affairs said that until now, the process of renewing border signs with Iran is 15% advanced. According to the Ministry, Afghanistan has nearly 200 border signs and symbols on the border with Iran, and work is underway to reconstruct these signs.