Islamic Emirate brings new appointments

KABUL (TOLOnews): Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate said that based on the order of the leader of the Islamic Emirate, new appointments have been made in the provinces of Faryab, Farah, Herat, Balkh, Kandahar

and Nimroz.

Mawlawi Ghawsuddin Rahbar, commander of the special forces company in Faryab, is appointed governor of Farah province.

Haji Abdulraziq Rashed, former mayor of Herat province, is appointes security commander of Balkh province.

Mullah Abdulzahir Mudaser, former security commander of Balkh, is appointed as security commander of Nimroz province. Mullah Nematullah Hassan, former mayor of Kandahar, was appointed the mayor of Herat province.

Mullah Hekmatullah, the former head of the Finance department of Kandahar, was appointed the mayor of Kandahar province.

Noor Ahmad Saeed, former head of Information and Culture of Kandahar, was appointed the head of the Finance department of Kandahar province.

The Islamic Emirate said these appointments were needed to bring changes in the government and added that this is done to improve the governance situation.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, said: “Share their experiences in one province and another province, especially in security matters, which is one of the most important and important goals of the Islamic Emirate, to ensure the security of the country and to protect the country’s borders in general.”

Meanwhile, some political experts said that if expertise and experience are considered in new appointments, it can help to improve the situation.

“Change is one of the principles of the government. It should be done according to meritocracy and it is necessary for a government to implement it,” said Maeen Gul Samkanai, a political expert. “The benefit is that innovation and initiatives come. If there is someone who can’t do a good job, maybe someone else will come and do it better,” said Aziz Maarej, a

political expert.

Earlier, based on the order of the Islamic Emirate’s leader, Mohammad Aman Obaid, the former governor of Daikundi was appointed the governor of Kabul, Mohammad Qasem Khalid, the former governor of Kabul, was appointed the governor of Nimroz, and Najibullah Rafi, the former governor of Nimroz, was appointed the governor of Daikundi.