15 dead in deadly bus crash near Chakwal

F.P. Report

CHAKWAL: At least 15 people were killed in a fatal bus accident with over 60 others wounded near the Kallar Kahar area of Chakwal, on Monday.

As per the reports, the driver of the bus carrying a wedding party lost control of the vehicle after its brakes failed while en route to Lahore from Islamabad. Rescue officials said that the bus went off track and rammed into three different vehicles moving on the opposite track.

Chakwal Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain said that the number of injured passengers was 64, including women and children, who were shifted to a hospital. This was the second such incident in less than a month.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical treatment to the injured. Expressing deep grief over the loss of life, the prime minister prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and for the early recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives. The speaker and deputy speaker instructed the relevant authorities to provide the best treatment for the injured while praying for the departed souls.