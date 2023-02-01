163 traffic wardens to regulate traffic in Murree

RAWALPINDI (APP): 163 traffic wardens and officers of traffic police have been deployed at all important points of Murree to regulate traffic and facilitate the tourists, said a City Traffic Police spokesman.

Traffic police had devised a comprehensive plan for Murree for the snowfall season according to which entry of heavy vehicles in the city would be banned, he added.

He said an emergency Help Line 051-9269200, had also been introduced for facilitating the tourists.

The citizens, having complaints, could contact police round the clock, he added.

He informed that Help Line center was also serving as control room from where all possible facilities were being provided to the tourists and all out efforts were being made to cope with any untoward situation.

He said that several points had also been reserved for car parking.

Different main roads including Kashmir Point, Mall Road, Guldana Road and other roads had been closed for two-way traffic, he said adding the tourists should cooperate with traffic police so that traffic mess particularly during snowfall season could be avoided.

He said, though the snow falling makes the ‘Queen of Mountains’ even more beautiful which attracts the citizens but due to massive influx of the tourists, problems are also faced at some points. Traffic remains slow as the wet roads got slippery.

He informed that on the directives of Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Syed Khurram Ali and City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan had directed the Traffic Wardens to make best possible arrangements for the snowfall season.

Two traffic control rooms at Jinnah Hall Murree and Suni Bank Traffic picket, had been established to facilitate the tourists while 12 facilitation centers had also been set up, he informed.