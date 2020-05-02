179 New Coronavirus cases reported in Afghanistan, total 2,469

KABUL (TOLO News): The Ministry of Public Health spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said on Saturday that in the past 24 hours, 179 positive cases have been recorded across the country, and the country total is 2,469.

Mayar says that 179 out of 591 samples from 12 provinces came back positive in the last 24 hours.

The 164 new cases were reported in Kabul (75), Herat (23), Balkh (18), Jawzjan (16), Kandahar (15), Ghazni (10), Baghlan (7), Logar (5), Takhar (4), Ghor (3), Zabul (2) and Helmand (1).

Mayar said that 249 medical personnel are currently infected with the coronavirus, up from 228 yesterday.

In the past one week, at least 7,000 tests for COVID-19 were done, which shows that “capacity is developing.”

According to the ministry, so far more than 11,068 samples have been tested.

The number of reported recoveries in the country is 331, while 72 have died.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 238,826, and more than 3.3 million have been infected with the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.