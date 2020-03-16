Indian court convicts JKLF chairman Yasin Malik in murder case

SRINAGAR (Monitoring Desk): A Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court on Monday held Kashmiri resistance leader Yasin Malik responsible for the death of Indian Air Force officers.

The court has convicted Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) along with six others in the murder case, charges for the alleged crime are yet to be announced.

The verdict in the case read that the court has “sufficient grounds for drawing presumption that the accused Yasin Malik” and others “prima facie have committed” the offence of killing a total of four people. On January 25, 1990, four IAF personnel including IAF Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna were allegedly killed by Yasin Malik and his other accomplices at Rawalpora.

Malik was charge-sheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before the TADA court in Jammu on August 31, 1990, in relation to the incident. Malik is currently under arrest in a terror funding case by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) and is in India’s Tihar Jail.

Earlier on December 6, 2019, Mishal Malik, wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik claimed that the Indian government was plotting to kill her husband in the jail’s death cell.