3 people die in rain-related incidents in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: At least three people were killed in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to rain-related incidents, specifically tree falls, local authorities said.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority KP, two fatalities were reported in Shangla, and another individual lost his life in Karak. The statement said that seven individuals sustained injuries, and more than six houses were partially damaged as a result of the rainfall.

Considering the forecast of further downpours, the PDMA said it had directed the Rescue 1122, and district administration to remain on high alert. Relief Secretary Abdul Basit issued instructions to officials to assess the losses caused by rain-related incidents, the statement added. Heavy rains forecast for Lahore, other areas

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall for Lahore and other areas of the province, including Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Toba Tek Singh, and Mandi Bahauddin. The department highlighted the infiltration of moist currents from the Arabian Sea into the upper regions of the country. Additionally, an impact from a westerly wave is being observed in the upper and central parts of Pakistan, it added.

“Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, T T Singh, Bahawalnagar, Narowal, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Lahore, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan districts,” the Met office said. The Met Office has predicted more such spells later in the day and tomorrow.

In KP, rain and thunderstorm is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbott­abad, Malakand, Balakot, Char­sadda, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Kurram, Bannu, Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan. In its forecast issued yesterday, the PMD had also warned of urban flooding as a result of expected heavy rainfall in low-lying areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan in the next two days.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had issued directives for all relevant departments to stay vigilant due to predicted rainfall until July 8. Additionally, it advised tourists and visitors to stay informed about weather conditions before travelling, while urging farmers and livestock owners to take necessary precautions considering the current weather conditions. “Rain, wind and thundershowers are expected in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, GB, KP, Islamabad, the Potohar region, upper and central Punjab, and northeast Balochistan. Isolated heavy falls are also expected in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.”