40 people including women and children injured in Dir mishap

F.P. Report

LOWER DIR: As many as 40 passengers including women and children were injured when a Bajaur-bound bus overturned on the Khazana bypass road and plunged into a deep ravine in the jurisdiction of Munda police station here on Monday.

The bus was coming from Karachi to Bajaur when it went out of the driver Attaullah’s control. The Rescue 1122 medical and disaster teams along with a disaster vehicle rushed to the site and rescued the 40 injured passengers and shifted them to the district headquarters hospital Timergara.

Later on some of the injured were referred to Peshawar due to their critical condition. The additional deputy commissioner Jan Muhammad and additional assistant commissioner Tariq Khan supervised the rescue operation on the site. Meanwhile the Lower Dir deputy commissioner Wasil Khan along with additional assistant commissioner Hazrat Bilal visited the DHQ hospital and inquired about the health of all the injured persons. He directed the hospital staff to provide the best possible treatment to the victims.

An official of the Rescue 1122 told on contact that two of the injured were rescued with the help of hydraulic cutters. The injured were identified as Ikramullah 45, Bilal, 35, Irshad Khan 38, Ziaur Rehman 25, Amjad 21, Hayatullah 15, Khairo Jan 50, Mamor Khan 40, Hareefullah 31, Said Rehman 41, Aisha 6, wife of Faqir 40, Muhammad Zaman 34. Habibullah 5, Shahid Khan 25, Abu Huraira 3, Usman 20, Ahmad Khan 46, Sufian 7, Madian 5, wife of Shah Faisal 24, wife of Nazir Khan 44, wife of Ziaur Rehman 24, Said Wali 23, Amir Nawaz 24, Ishaq 16, Rahmanuddin 35, Usman 26, Yousaf 40, wife of Usman 55, daughter of Ahmad Khan 13, Salahud Din 33, Sajjad 24, Umar Farooq 18 and four others. Most of the injured belonged to Bajaur district. The Timergara police registered a case and started further investigations.

In the aftermath of a tragic bus accident in Manda Tehsil of Lower Dir, where one individual lost life and 38 passengers sustained injuries, Frontier Corps North, in collaboration with rescue teams, promptly initiated an emergency response effort. The passenger bus, en route from Karachi to Bajaur, overturned, leading to injuries and chaos.

However, the swift intervention of Frontier Corps North and allied rescue teams ensured that the injured were swiftly transported to the nearest medical facility for urgent treatment. The valiant efforts of the Frontier Corps North and the dedicated rescue teams have been met with gratitude from the local populace, who commend their rapid response and lifesaving actions. The collective efforts of all involved have undoubtedly minimized the impact of this tragic incident and saved numerous lives.