‘5th Annual Turkish Community Art Exhibit’ shows vibrant talent in London

ISTANBUL : Under the banner of community spirit and friendship, the Consulate General of the Republic of Türkiye and Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) London launched its “5th Annual Turkish Community Art Exhibition” with a dazzling opening ceremony.

With the support and contributions of Turkish artists living in the United Kingdom, artists and art-goers alike enjoyed the art stemming from the Turkish community.

The exhibition was launched with an opening ceremony attended by successful artists and important figures that included Mehmet Karakuş, director of YEE London; as well as the exhibition’s juries Nilay Işlek, Sümer Erek and Terry Katalan. With an unshakable love for art and culture, the Turkish artistic community has proven itself to be a powerhouse of talent and creativity.

Thanks to their hard work and dedication, the Turkish Community Art Exhibitions have been a resounding success, showcasing hundreds of exceptional and original works from artists of all abilities and mediums.

This annual exhibition is a shining example of the vibrant Turkish artistic community and its pivotal role in fostering strong bilateral relations between Türkiye and the U.K.

From traditional arts to digital art, photography to short film projects, this exhibition offers a broad range of artistic expressions. To ensure that art lovers from around the world can access it, the exhibition’s catalog is available online.

The exhibition is available to view at YEE London Gallery until May 25.

Courtesy: Dailysabah