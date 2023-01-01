Abu Dhabi Book Fair to showcase Turkish culture as guest of honor

ISTANBUL : Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2023 (ADIBF) explores the timeless legacy of 14th-century Arab philosopher Ibn Khaldun, announcing Türkiye as the fair’s guest of honor

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), which will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from May 22 to 28, is hosting the Republic of Türkiye as the guest of honor of 2023.

The fair, which will welcome the Türkiye Pavilion with its dynamic program emphasizing cultural exchange between Turkish and Arab cultures, will also introduce Turkish literature, children’s books and Turkish cuisine.

The fair will be held for the 32nd time and will rediscover the historical and cultural ties between Türkiye and the Arab world, aiming to strengthen dialogue between different geographies and cultures by hosting versatile discussions and conversations on cultural exchange between the two cultures through the fair.

Publishers and industry professionals from all over the country, including the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO), will also meet book lovers at the fair.

This year’s highlight is the 14th-century Arab philosopher, Ibn Khaldun, who is considered one of the pioneers of social sciences. The program will include sessions and workshops focusing on Ibn Khaldun’s works and legacy, including discussions on history, philosophy and literature.

Speakers will comprise critics and academics such as Tunisian historian and archaeologist Ibrahim Shabouh, philosopher Ahmed Barqawi and British writer Anthony Sattin, who are known for their studies on Ibn Khaldun’s works.

The theme of ADIBF 2023 has been determined as “sustainability” in line with the “Year of Sustainability” program, in which the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host the COP28 conference centering on climate change in November.

Besides inspiring events focused on the future of the planet, the fair will also include panels and discussions exploring broader perspectives on sustainability and ways of making the publishing industry more sustainable.

Literature to cuisine

Various panels and workshops on Turkish literature history, Arabic and Turkish poetry, and literary translations between the two languages will be held in the presence of well-known Turkish writers such as Beşir Ayvazoğlu and Mehmet Hakkı Suçin.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to listen to prominent academics leaders, writers and poets representing Türkiye such as Ahmet Ümit, Beşir Ayvazoğlu, Ömer Erdem and Sunay Akın.

To highlight the rich heritage of Turkish cuisine and its connection to literature, a series of discussions and interactive workshops featuring famous writers, expert historians and chefs, including Arda Türkmen, Arif Bilgin, Mary Işın, Ömür Akkor and Saygın Ersin, will be held.

Throughout the fair, there will also be exhibitions showcasing Turkish paintings, illustrations, and manuscripts and a retrospective exhibition that explores the life and works of prominent Turkish painter Zahit Büyükişliyen.

Fair attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from a diverse range of international creative individuals, including Matt Ridley, author of “The Rational Optimist” and “How Innovation Works,” Spanish philosopher and author Carissa Veliz, who is a lecturer at the Oxford University Institute for Ethics and Artificial Intelligence and Ali Tabrizi, director of “Seaspiracy,” one of Netflix’s top 10 most popular films worldwide in 2021.

Organized by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center, which is part of the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, the fair will host over 1,300 participants from approximately 90 countries, including writers, publishers, creatives, and other industry professionals.

The fair invites attendees to an entertaining, educational and engaging experience, ranging from book signings by famous authors to comprehensive panel discussions, creative workshops, live art performances and music concerts.

Courtesy: Dailysabah