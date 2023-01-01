6.8 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

KABUL (Khaama Press): An earthquake with a Richter scale of 6.8 was felt close to China’s border and struck Afghanistan and Tajikistan. The epicentre of the earthquake was 265 Km from Faizabad.

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Tajikistan, followed by an aftershock measuring 5.0 magnitude and another earthquake measuring 4.6 magnitudes. Natural disasters, including landslides, avalanches, and significant snowfall, will likely occur in the area. Experts have warned that a rupture of the natural dam deep within the Pamir Mountains could have disastrous results.

In addition, Chinese state media has reported a 7.3 magnitude earthquake on Xinjiang and Tajikistan border.

In January, two earthquakes jolted the Badakhshan province of Afghanistan, and several avalanches occurred within a month. The province is a disaster-prone area among the rest of the region in the country.

Earlier this month, a Dutch geologist Frank Hoogerbeet predicted that there might be a big earthquake in Afghanistan sooner or later. The earthquake epicentre, estimated in Afghanistan, goes through Pakistan and India and ends in the Indian Ocean.