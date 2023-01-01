650 Mujahideen graduated from army training center

KABUL (Agencies): Six hundred and fifty Mujhaideen graduated from 207 Al-Farooq Army Corps training center on Thursday during a special ceremony after undergoing three months of military training, according to a statement. According to a Defense Ministry statement, the graduation ceremony was attended by Mufti Latifullah Hakimi, the Ministry of National Defense’s chief inspector, Sheikh Mawlawi Noor Ahmad Islam Jar, the governor of Herat, and Mawlavi Nasrullah Mati, the commander of the army corps. The graduates expressed their desire to serve the Islamic Emirate and the people before receiving their certificates.