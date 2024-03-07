7 Army Jawan including Lt Col Kashif, Cpt Badar martyred in terror attack

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Seven Pak Army Jawan including a Lt Colonel Syed Kashif Ali and Captain Muhammad Badar were martyred during terrorists’ attack on a security check post in Mir Ali area in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while security forces killed all of 6 terrorists who targeted the check post in clearance operation on Saturday.

According to ISPR hand out, a group of terrorists rammed a vehicle full of explosives into the check post and carried out suicide attacks resultantly security check post building collapsed. As a result, at least 5 army jawan were martyred. After the terrorists attacks, security clearance operation was started under the guidance of Lt Colonel Syed Kashif Ali and all of 6 terrorists were killed by the security forces. However, during cross firing with terrorists, Lt Colonel Syed Kashif Ali and Captain Muhammad Badar embraced martyrdom.

According to ISPR, 39-year old Lt Colonel Syed Kashif Ali was resident of Karachi while Captain Muhammad Badar belonged to Talagang area of Chakwal district. While the other martyred included Hawaldar Sabir from Khyber district, Naik Khursheed from Lakki Marwat, Sepoy Raja from Peshawar, and Sepoy Sajjad was resident of Abbottabad.

ISPR further said that Pakistan Army was committed to eradicate menace of terrorism from the country. While the sacrifices of jawan further strengthened the mission of Pakistan’s army against terrorists.

Courtesy: (24News)