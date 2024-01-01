Vawda predicts KP CM Gandapur will not complete his term

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Faisal Vawda has predicted that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur will not complete his term.

Speaking to media in Karachi on Saturday Faisal Vawda said that after Ramazan, problems will start for Ali Amin Gandapur.

Faisal Vawda urges Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder to quit politics because he can now form a government on the moon.

I think this government will last two and a half years, Faisal Vawda said.

Be it general election, by-election or senate, buying and selling happens, Faisal Vawda said.

Faisal Vawda said that he is contesting the senate election as an independent candidate.

“I was expelled from the party, but voluntarily resigned from the Senate”, said Faisal Vawda.

No one’s father could have removed me from the Senate, Faisal Vawda claimed.