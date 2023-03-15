7 Pakistanis died in boat wreck near Benghazi: FO

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: Seven Pakistanis died in a boat wreck near the Libyan Port city of Benghazi on February 26, while the government was engaged in getting complete insight regarding Pakistanis onboard the wooden boat.

It was shared by the Spokesperson Pakistan Foreign Office, Mumtaz Zahra Balich during her weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday. According to her, the Embassy of Pakistan in Tripoli is currently engaged with Lybian authorities, and the International Committee for the Red Cross to confirm the number of Pakistanis onboard the sinking ship, identification of the dead bodies, and transportation of the dead bodies to the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan diplomatic missions in Rome and Tripoli are continuously in contact with the victims of both incidents of ships wreckage near Italian and Lybian shores and their families in Pakistan, however utmost caution is being observed in the identification and confirmation process because of sensitivity of the matter, added Zahra Baloch.

While answering a question regarding a recent report issued by the Brussels-based EU Disinfo Lab regarding anti-Pakistan propaganda, Baloch said the report released by the EU Disinfo Lab has validated Pakistan’s longstanding claim regarding India’s smear campaign and propaganda against it.

According to her, Pakistan has been consistently sensitizing the global community about India’s ill designs to malign Pakistan through the fake infrastructure of unregistered and fake entities including media outlets, think tanks, and research organizations in various parts of the world.

To another question regarding the IAEA’s Chief Raefel Mariano Grossi’s recent visit to Pakistan, Baloch told the reporters that Dr. Grossi’s visit was in the context of the IAEA’s mandate that deals with peaceful civilian uses of nuclear energy including power generation, agriculture, healthcare, and clinical research. The Spokesperson categorically said that there was no discussion or agreement regarding Pakistan’s nuclear program and assets that are purely for defensive purposes.

To another question, Baloch said that the Indian human rights violations and state atrocities continued throughout February, and Indian troops killed five Kashmiris including 2 already held in government custody. According to the Spokesperson, 115 youths were arbitrarily arrested and seven injured as Indian troops continued the brutal use of force and torture against peaceful protesters in the valley.

The Spokesperson categorically noted that Pakistan would unceasingly continue its diplomatic, moral, and political support for Kashmiris’ just struggle for the right to self-determination and will continue to raise its voice against grave human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK).