8,000 students appeal to govt for repatriation

ISLAMABAD (APP): More than 8,000 Pakistani students, studying in various universities of Kyrgyzstan, are stranded in that country after the outbreak of Covid-19.

The students, through various messages and videos posted on the social media, have appealed to the Government of Pakistan to bring them back to their motherland as they are confronted with a lot of problems, including financial and medical, following the lockdown of the country in the wake of coronavirus.

They said they could not go outside from their flats to draw money from the banks,which had been closed. They were now short of money to buy even edible items and to pay their apartments rents, they added. The students, in their messages, said there was also shortage of medicines and masks at the medical stores. They were living in a constant fear as in case of emergency they would not be able to get medical treatment there.

The students have appealed to the Government of Pakistan to arrange special flights to repatriate them to the motherland. It is pertinent to mention here that Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said the Federal Government was taking necessary steps to ensure the repatriation of Pakistani citizens stranded in other countries. The foreign minister, during a sudden visit of the Crisis Management Cell, was briefed on the performance of various sectors of the cell.

Qureshi reviewed complaints received and expressed satisfaction over the Cell’s performance. He reiterated the importance of national unity to overcome the challenges arouse due to the pandemic. Last week, the foreign minister maintained that bringing back Pakistanis stranded at airports across the globe was a top priority. He added that the foreign ministry had established the Crisis Management Cell on an immediate basis, which was in constant contact with Pakistani embassies all over the world and had complete statistics of overseas Pakistanis.