8th annual Deaf Reach Golf Tournament

F.P. Report



KARACHI: In Support of Deaf Education Deaf Reach hosted their 8 th Annual Charity Golf Tournament in support of Deaf Education on Sunday, February 12th, 2023 at DHA Golf & Country Club.



The proceeds from the tournament help to sponsor the education and skills training of 1,500 deaf students enrolled in the eight Deaf Reach Schools & Colleges across Sindh and Punjab.



Over 130 golfers participated in the 18-hole Texas Scramble tournament. Platinum sponsorship was by KFC, Gold sponsorship by IGI Life, and Silver sponsors included Jubilee Life Insurance, Habib Metro, Engro Foundation, and HMR Waterfront.



Darren Sammy, the famous West Indies cricketer in Karachi for a PSL match, had fun playing 18 holes and learning some sign language from the students along the way.

“I’m so impressed with the work being done by Deaf Reach,” he said. “They are doing an amazing job, and have my wholehearted support!” To close the event, the players along with friends and supporters of Deaf Reach were hosted at a Luncheon and Award Ceremony. The students of Deaf Reach School opened the ceremony with the National Anthem, followed by a meaningful drama illustrating the importance of inclusion and working together in unity – all done in sign language! The students then presented trophies and prizes to the winners.



Richard Geary thanked the audience and corporate sponsors saying, “This event and the funds raised is the result of many people unselfishly contributing their time and support to make a real difference in the lives of the children whom we serve. Thank you all.”

Visit www.deafreach.com for more details, and join the cause to make education a reality for deaf children in Pakistan!