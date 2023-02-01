AAF able to defends its airspace, says Minister

KABUL (Ariana News): The Acting Minister of Defense Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid on Wednesday visited the general command of the Afghan Air Force (AAF) and met with officials, employees, pilots, engineers, technicians and other force members.

Addressing the air force personnel, he said: “It is true that we have problems, but our air force has the ability to defend their territory and they will be strengthened more than ever.”

Mujahid also expressed his gratitude for the round-the-clock efforts of the staff to strengthen the air force and assured them he would find ways to solve their problems.