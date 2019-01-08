Aamir Khan doesn’t know how to use social media, says Fatima Shaikh

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Fatima Sana Shaikh got the opportunity to work with Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan in Yash Raj Films’ Thugs of Hindostan. The young actress played a princess in the fantasy drama.

The actress recently revealed that she was impressed with the way Amitabh Bachchan was managing his social media. In a conversation with Filmfare, Fatima said, “He is so technologically savvy. He has every gadget. We had gone to meet him for the first time in Malta just to introduce myself before beginning the shoot of Thugs. He had two phones, two music systems and a fancy laptop. He was playing songs that he has sung. He has recorded his own music and all of that he was showing with so much passion like a kid.”

The actress further adds, “He is actually more current than Aamir (Khan) is. Because Aamir doesn’t know how to operate social media or anything. He is backward that way but Bachchan sir is at it. The reason why he is doing so well because he still loves it. I have realised that love for your job is to be very important. When you see all of that you feel inspired.”

Fatima is currently busy with Anurag Basu’s next film where she is paired opposite Rajkummar Rao.