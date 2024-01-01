Abducted district and sessions judge recovered

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR : District and sessions judge Shakirullah Marwat who was kidnapped from Dera Ismail Khan-Tank Road on Saturday was safely recovered by the law enforcement agencies on Sunday night.

According to sources, district and sessions judge Shakirullah Marwat reached his home and his release was unconditional.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shakirullah Marwat was abducted by unidentified gunmen from Gara Mohabbat Morr area located at the juncture of Dera Ismail Khan and Tank in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

A case was registered by the counter terrorism police against unidentified abductors who kidnapped sessions court judge, Shakirullah Marwat.

According to police officials, the case has been filed under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act and Sections 148 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code at the DI Khan CTD Police Station.

The first information report details that 25 to 30 unidentified gunmen intercepted the judge’s car near the Gara Mohabbat Morr by placing five motorbikes across the DI Khan-Tank Road.

The assailants flagged down the vehicle and fired gunshots at it, prompting both the judge and driver to come out, with their hands raised.

It was stated in the FIR that the terrorists blindfolded the driver, while five terrorists boarded the car with the judge and after a 40-minute drive, they stopped the car in a jungle.

It also states that the judge, who was wearing pant anda shirt, was asked to change the clothes given by the gunmen. Later, the assailants set the car on fire.

In the FIR, these assailants were identified as Marwat, Mehsood, Gandapur and Afghani.

The FIR adds that after releasing the driver, the terrorists asked him to convey their message.

In their message, the terrorists stated that their relatives and women were held in jails. They would present their demands, and if fulfilled, they would release the judge.

Later, the terrorists drove the judge away on a motorcycle deep into the jungle.