Acting Mines Minister emphasizes 100% copper processing inside the country

KABUL(BNA): In a meeting with officials of the Mes Aynak Copper contractor company, the Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum stressed the importance of processing hundred percent of extracted copper inside the country. During a meeting, chaired by Sheikh Shahabuddin Delawar, the Acting Minister, discussions were held with officials of the Mes Aynak Copper Contractor Company on recent project advancements, said the Ministry in a statement, today Tuesday.

The meeting focused on establishing a copper processing factory, power generation resources, and plans for near-future implementation. Delawar also urged the contracted company to fulfill its commitments and carry out 100% domestic copper processing.

The officials of the contracted company reassured the acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum that the practical work on this project would commence shortly according to their commitments.

Worth mentioning that the process of extracting the Mes Aynak copper has been contracted with a Chinese company.