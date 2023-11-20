Action against sale of polythene bags directed

F.P. Report

MARDAN: Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has directed administrative officers in Mardan and Swabi districts to implement robust and sustainable measures to yield positive results against polythene bags and unlawful encroachments.

He addressed officials at the monthly regional revenue and performance meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The meeting, attended by Deputy Commissioner Mardan Abdul Rahman, Deputy Commissioner Swabi Gohar Ali, along with additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, and additional assistant commissioners, focused on government revenues, the overall status of development schemes, illegal encroachments, and the campaign against polythene bags in their respective districts.

Commissioner Mardan instructed deputy commissioners to shut down shops of traders involved in selling polythene bags and advised taking legal actions against them. The meeting highlighted the successful control of dengue in both Mardan and Swabi, with no active cases reported in either district at present. DC Swabi announced that Swabi district would be declared polythene-free by the end of this month, while efforts were underway to make Swabi city load shedding-free by upgrading feeders.

The officials also discussed an initiative against electricity theft in Mardan and Swabi. Commissioner Mardan declared load shedding-free status for Mardan city, and he emphasized the need for the administration to take effective measures against electricity theft in collaboration with the Pesco authorities.

Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai reaffirmed his commitment to address the issue of polythene bags and ensure sustainable solutions. He urged officials to coordinate with law enforcement agencies and take strict actions against those violating the law. The Deputy Commissioners were instructed to provide regular updates on the progress made in these initiatives.

The meeting concluded with a focus on enhancing public services and addressing the challenges faced by the community. The officials expressed their determination to implement the directives effectively, contributing to a cleaner environment, reduced electricity theft, and improved public services in Mardan and Swabi.