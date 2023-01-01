Actor Iman Aly indulges in live mockery of Sonya Hussyn’s Karachi accent

F.P. Report

KARACHI: A video circulating over social media featuring Pakistani actors Sonya Hussyn, Iman Aly and Humayun Saeed has managed to grab everyone’s attention.

This particular video features an engrossing interview session which has taken place lately however the short video clip has basically stood out due to Pakistani stunner Iman Aly’s sudden indulgence in making fun of residents of Karachi and their accents.

Sonya Hussyn has lately been spotted passionately talking about how she is completely obsessed with Biryani and this particular dish is cooked every now and then in her household.

However as soon as Sonya puts forward the revelation, renowned Pakistani TV host Nida Yasir points out how Sonya Hussyn is a complete Karachitte.

But it seems like Iman Aly is a firm believer of the popular observation regarding Karachi residents having this very strong accent which apparently is quite often mocked in gatherings every time the topic of Karachi comes up.

As soon as Iman Aly puts forward a mockery of Karachi residents’ talking style, one can spot Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed offering a cheery laugh however the fact that Sonya Hussyn did not take the jibe personally should be appreciated.