Fatima Bhutto ties the knot in intimate ceremony

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Granddaughter of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Fatima Bhutto Friday got married in an intimate ceremony at her family home in Karachi’s 70 Clifton.

The announcement was made by her brother, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Junior, along with the couple’s photograph on Instagram.

“On behalf of our father, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and the Bhutto family, I’m very happy to share some happy news. My sister Fatima and Graham were married in an intimate nikkah ceremony this evening at our home, 70 Clifton. The ceremony was attended by Fatima’s loved ones in our grandfather’s library, a place that means a lot to my dear sister. Due to the difficult circumstances felt by our fellow countrymen and women, we all felt it would be inappropriate to celebrate lavishly. Please keep Fatima and Graham (Gibran) in your prayers. God bless you and thank you!, he captioned the photo.

Fatima was born in Kabul in 1982. Her father Murtaza Bhutto, son of Pakistan’s former president and prime minister, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and an elected member of parliament, was killed by the police in 1996 in Karachi during the premiership of his sister, Benazir Bhutto.

Fatima graduated from Columbia University in 2004, majoring in Middle Eastern Languages and Cultures and from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in 2005 with a Masters in South Asian Government and Politics.

She is the author of two books: Whispers of the Desert, a volume of poetry, which was published in 1997 by Oxford University Press Pakistan when Fatima was 15 years old. 8.50 a.m. 8 October 2005, a collection of first-hand accounts from survivors of the 2005 earthquake in Pakistan, was published by OUP in 2006. Her third book, Songs of Blood and Sword, will be published around the world in 2010.

Fatima’s work has appeared in the New Statesman, Daily Beast, Guardian, and The Caravan Magazine.

She loathes Facebook and is not, nor will ever be, a member. Fatima lives and writes in Karachi.