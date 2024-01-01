Actress Mahira Khan is ‘expecting’

F.P. Report

KARACHI: One of the A-list actresses Mahira Khan, who recently tied the knot with Salim Karim, is now expecting her second child.

According to sources, Mahira opted out of a Netflix project ‘Jo Bachy Hain Sang Samait Lo’, and a major film as she’s reportedly to embrace motherhood again sometime in August or September.

An official announcement is yet to be made.

News blog AK Buzz took to their Instagram page and shared the good news through their sources. They also revealed that Mahira is waiting for the arrival of her little bundle of joy.

Recently, a post surfaced on the social media platform, Reddit, which claimed that Mahira Khan might be pregnant with her second child.

The post reads: “So, I got this news from a close source that she opted out of the esteemed Netflix project alongside a big film as she’s expecting her second child somewhere in August or September. An announcement could be made soon or not if she chooses to announce it after birth but as she’s a big celeb and can’t keep it lowkey for long, I feel that she will announce.”

Mahira got married to the love of her life Salim Karim in a dreamy ceremony in Bhurban and she was surrounded by all her loved ones.

Salim is a businessman himself and he is a very private person. He has always supported Mahira and they make a beautiful couple.

Mahira is already a mother of one, her son Azlan from her previous marriage to Ali Askari.