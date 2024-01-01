Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Rupee on Monday weakened by 04 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.32 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.28.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 280 and Rs 282, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 78 paisa to close at Rs301.64 against the last day’s closing of Rs300.86, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen gained 01 paisa to close at Rs1.87, whereas an increase of 86 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 353.18 compared to the last closing of Rs 352.32.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisa and 01 paisa to close at Rs 76.05 and Rs 74.48 respectively.