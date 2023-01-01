Actress Ramsha Khan gives royal look in traditional photoshoot

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The beautiful Ramsha Khan took to Instagram and shared a traditional photoshoot of herself, wearing the wonderful ‘joras’ of ‘So Kamal’.

The ‘Ishqiya’ actress was looking like a queen as she wore the cultural jewelry.

She was holding a pink heart-shaped fan and posing while lying on a bed leaning against pink pillows.

The audience’s attention was constantly drawn to the royal setting while the hand-fan highlighted the approaching summer season.

She was seated close to the table that contained many different seasonings for cooking in one of the pictures.

Ramsha Khan played the role of the chilli processor in an old-styled grinder.

It seemed that she was presenting the picture of ancient women who loved to perform the difficult task like grinding of food spices and wheat flour with their hands.

Here are the photos:

In this picture she was looking like a ‘Spicy chili’, while staring with raising eye-brows.

In some of the picture, the ‘Shehnai’ actress was presenting the casual looks with carrying the long shirt along with broad bottoms.

The photographs of the gorgeous Ramsha Khan suggested that she is closely associated with her cultural rituals and enjoys to be ornamented in cultural stuffs.