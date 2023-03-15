President Alvi announces to hold elections in Punjab

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has announced to hold elections in Punjab on April 30, choosing a date after the ECP wrote a letter to the Head of the State.

The president announced the date for the Punjab Assembly elections after receiving a letter from the Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday.

The electoral body has suggested dates for conducting the polls in Punjab between April 30 and May 7. The president picked April 30 for holding elections.

President Dr. Arif Alvi has announced the date of 30th April 2023 (Sunday) for holding the general elections of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab. pic.twitter.com/tktyD1hz73 — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 3, 2023

Earlier in the day, in the light of Supreme Court order regarding announcement of date for polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days, the Election Commission of Pakistan wrote a letter to President Arif Alvi and the KP governor.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Election Commission held on Friday under the chair of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. The meeting was attended by ECP members and other senior officers.

According to the ECP press release, the commission in the light of Supreme Court’s order has sent a letter to President Alvi and suggested dates for holding elections in Punjab from April 30 to May 7.

The ECP is ready to perform its constitutional and legal duties after the final date to be announced by the President, the press release said.

It further stated that the Election Commission has also sent a letter to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor who has been told that the commission is waiting for his response after the Supreme Court’s ruling.