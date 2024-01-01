Actress Sahiba reveals her true identity after decades

F.P. Report

LAHORE: After being known as Sahiba for decades, the actress has now shocked her fans by disclosing her true identity.

“My real identity is Madiha and she is very different from Sahiba”, she stated.

Discussing the matter, the actress mentioned that Madiha is actually an introverted and shy individual who defiantly pursued her career and persona despite her mother’s disapproval.

The lady further shared that her husband Rambo wouldn’t have married Madiha, but he chose to marry Sahiba.

This revelation highlights the sharp difference between her public image and her private life.

During the candid conversation, Sahiba also shared her thoughts on the incident, where she recorded the emotional moment of meeting her father for the first time.

Despite facing criticism for filming the encounter, she expressed that it served as a positive example for others to learn the power of forgiveness.

The diva’s ability to forgive her absent father showcased the importance of forgiveness above all else.

However, netizens trolled her for making these revelations solely to remain relevant in the public eye, with no other motive.