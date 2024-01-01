Actress Yumna Zaidi dazzles in boss-lady look photoshoot

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan’s talented actor Yumna Zaidi looks stunning in her latest photoshoot. The new boss-lady look of versatile actor is being liked by her fans on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Yumna shared her dazzling photographs in the boss-lady look. She also tagged the people associated with her upcoming movie ‘Nayab’ in the post.

The trailer of ‘Nayab’ is already out and the movie is being released on Jan 26.

Yumna is playing the role of a female cricketer and ‘Nayab’ will showcase how she went through all the ups and downs in life to reach her goal.

The film is directed by Umair Nasir Ali and stars Yumna Zaidi, Fawad Khan, Javed Sheikh, Usama Khan, Huma Nawab, Ehteshamuddin, Adnan Siddiqui and a special dance number by Faryal Mehmood.

Yumna had earlier given many super-hit dramas including ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’, ‘Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi’, ‘Bakhtawar’ and ‘Tere Bin’.