Australians dominate ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year for 2023

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Team of the Year recognised 11 outstanding individuals who have impressed throughout 2023, be it with the bat, the ball or their all-round exploits across the calendar year.

Phoebe Litchfield (Australia)

With 485 runs in the year in ODIs, 20-year-old Phoebe Litchfield announced herself to international cricket in spectacular fashion. She was the second-highest run-getter in the year in women’s ODIs, averaging 53.8 with the bat with a century and four fifties.

In an Australian side filled with superstars, Litchfield carved out a place of her own with an impressive first year. She began her ODI career with back-to-back half-centuries, but reserved her best for late in the year, where on her maiden tour of India, she stood apart from the rest.

Litchfield made 78 and 63 in the first two games of the series and walked away with the Player of the Series award. She also made her maiden ODI ton in the year against Ireland.

In four of the 14 ODIs she played in the year, the young sensation was awarded the Player of the Match award.

Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka)

Chamari Athapaththu showcased exceptional skills as a player in the ODI format throughout the year.

Her standout moment came in the series decider against New Zealand, where she played a stunning unbeaten 140 off just 80 balls, leading her team to a historic victory after a shaky start in the chase.

She also led Sri Lanka to a 1-0 series win over Bangladesh in a rain-truncated decider, where she contributed with both bat and ball. Her finest performances, though, came against New Zealand, where she guided Sri Lanka to their first-ever bilateral series win with two fiery centuries.

Athapaththu’s sublime form throughout the year saw her rack up 415 runs in just eight ODIs, averaging 69.16 and notably scoring at a rate of over 125. She walks into the Women’s ODI Team of the Year as one of the two openers.

Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Although Ellyse Perry could not add to her career ODI century count in 2023, she enjoyed a stellar year, knocking off five fifties in the 10 innings she batted.

Perry was Australia’s highest run-scorer in the Women’s Ashes in England, making 185 runs in three ODI innings, including two fifties and another score in the forties.

The senior Australian player once again played a big role in the series in India, reeling off half-centuries in the first two games as Australia took an unassailable lead in the three-match series. The other players include,

Amelia Kerr (New Zealand)

Beth Mooney (wk) (Australia)

Nat Sciver-Brunt (England)

Ash Gardner (Australia)

Annabel Sutherland (Australia)

Nadine de Klerk (South Africa)

Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand)

Nahida Akter (Bangladesh)