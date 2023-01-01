Actress Zarnish Khan celebrates 30th birthday

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Lollywood diva Zarnish Khan turned 30 and the actor celebrated her birthday in a style.

Zarnish is a versatile actor of our entertainment industry with many awards and recognitions in her career.

The Sehra Main Safar famed actor shared her pictures on social media while celebrating the birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Ek Mohabbat Kaafi Hai star dropped her pictures posing next to her mouthwatering birthday cake and adorable cat.

Looking great in an orange hijab, the actor expressed her gratitude for the beautiful decor and delicious birthday treats.

The fans and fellow colleagues including Syeda Tuba Anwar, Zhalay Sarhadi, and Arslan Butt also congratulated the Susraal Mera star on her big day.

Zarnish was recently seen in dramas Jo Tu Chahay, Mohabbat Na Kariyo, Yeh Dil Mera, Aitebaar and Yeh Ishq Samajh Na Aaye.