AFF president’s suspension lifted, team to visit Europe

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The Attorney General Office (AGO) on Sunday lifted suspension of the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) president, saying a delegation would be sent to Europe for further investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against the AFF boss.

About two months back, British newspaper The Guardian in a report accused a number of AFF officials of sexually abusing some female Afghanistan national football team’s players.

After the allegations, the AGO and FIFA launched their investigations into the issue, with the AGO suspending AFF president Karamuddin Karim, his deputy Mohammad Yousuf Kargar and secretary general Ali Reza Aqazada.

The AGO also suspended from duty the head of goalkeepers and provincial coordinators after starting probe into the case and barred them from traveling abroad.

However, Jamshid Rasouli, AGO spokesman, told a press conference here that initial investigations of the AGO had been completed and the AFF president could continue his duty.

“Investigations by the AGO probe team are still seriously continue about sexual abuse of the female footballers”, he said.

Rasouli said 30 people from the football federation and footballers had so far been interviewed to complete the investigation in Kabul.

“This case also has external sides and a team of investigation would be sent to Europe to interview face to face with figures relevant to the issue”, he added.

However, he did not name European countries to which the team will travel but said the AGO had requested the Foreign Ministry to facilitate the team’s trip to Europe.

The AGO team would visit Europe soon and would complete their investigation in a period of 20 days before returning to the country, Rasouli added. The team would also interview victims of the incident living outside the country, particularly Khalida Popalzai to document the case, he concluded. (Pajhwok)