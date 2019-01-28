Market catches fire in Kabul city

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The security officials confirm that a market has caught fire in a busy commercial area of Kabul city and efforts are underway to extinguish the fire. The incident has taken place in a market in Mandawi area in the vicinity of the 1st police district of the city, engulfing several shops in blaze which plastic materials and products were believed to be sold. Reports emerging from the area suggest that the fire has also spread to an adjacent market but the officials have not confirmed the report so far.

This comes as a similar incident took place in Abdul Haq Square of Kabul city earlier this month, leaving at least 3 dead and 44 others wounded.

The incident had taken place in a gas station in Abdul Haq Square which spread to a residential building located in the area. (Khaama Press)