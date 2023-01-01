Afghan FM reaches Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi along with a high-level delegation reached Islamabad on a four-day official visit on Friday.

According to a report, the Afghan Foreign Minister will participate in the 5th Pak-China-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue at the Foreign Office today (Saturday). State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Qin Gang will also participate in the Trilateral Foreign Minister’s Dialogue.

The visit of the Acting Afghan Foreign Minister is a continuation of Pakistan’s political engagement process with Afghanistan, which, inter alia, included a visit of Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs to Kabul on November 29, 2022, and visit of a high-level delegation led by the Defence Minister of Pakistan to Kabul on February 22, 2023.

During the visit, the two sides will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the political, economic, trade, connectivity, peace and security, and education domains. Pakistan is desirous of a peaceful, prosperous, stable and connected Afghanistan and reiterates its commitment to pursue continuous and practical engagement with the Interim Afghan Government. The Afghan Foreign Minister’s visit will continue till May 8.